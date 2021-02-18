Issa Rae Stuns in Madewell's Spring Campaign: Shop Her Looks Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Madewell's Spring 2021 Collection is here!

To celebrate the new launch, Madewell called upon the multihyphenate Issa Rae to star in their "What Are You Made Of?" campaign. Just like Issa, the spring collection encourages women to be unapologetically themselves and own their personal style.

From pastel-colored jumpsuits and '80s inspired denim to colorblock sneakers and other unique styles, Madewell has you covered for all your springtime wardrobe needs. And if you've always wanted to channel Issa Rae, you can now shop the exact looks she rocked in the campaign.