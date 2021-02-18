Issa Rae Stuns in Madewell's Spring Campaign: Shop Her Looks Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Madewell's Spring 2021 Collection is here!
To celebrate the new launch, Madewell called upon the multihyphenate Issa Rae to star in their "What Are You Made Of?" campaign. Just like Issa, the spring collection encourages women to be unapologetically themselves and own their personal style.
From pastel-colored jumpsuits and '80s inspired denim to colorblock sneakers and other unique styles, Madewell has you covered for all your springtime wardrobe needs. And if you've always wanted to channel Issa Rae, you can now shop the exact looks she rocked in the campaign.
Garment-Dyed Relaxed Coverall Jumpsuit
We are obsessed with the color and fit of this jumpsuit! Pair it with a fun pair of sneakers and gold jewelry and you'll win at weekend style.
Balloon Jeans in Hewes Wash
Madewell's take on the iconic '80s style does not disappoint! With a fitted waist and slight stretch, they are prefect for adding a fun touch to any outfit.
Brightside Tank Top
Wear this cute tank under the jumpsuit or on its own. It serves as a great pop of color to add to your wardrobe!
Kickoff Trainer Sneakers in Colorblock Leather
These eco-friendly colorblock sneakers are so cute especially for springtime.
Chunky Small Hoop Earrings
You can wear these chunky hoops with anything! Dress them up or down to transform your whole look.
Oversized Midi Shirtdress in Stripe
Wear it as a dress or unbutton it and rock it as a duster! This chic shirtdress is great for layering patterns and textures.
Square Neck Pleat Sleeve Top
This sweet green color is going to be THE color for spring! You have to get this versatile top so you can be the first to rock the popular hue.
Washed Leather Motorcycle Jacket
A quality leather jacket is a must for any wardrobe regardless of the season. We love how Issa rocked this jacket with a pair of jeans and gold hoops!
The Curvy Perfect Vintage Jean in Coffey Wash: Worn-In Edition
For all the curvy girls out there, these jeans will hug you in all the right places and accentuate your curves. Plus, the distressed details are so fun.
Sidewalk Low-Top Sneakers in Spatter-Painted Calf Hair
These fashion-forward sneakers feature Madewell's MWL Cloudlift insoles to ultimate comfort while you're on the go.
