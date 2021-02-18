WandaVision Channels Modern Family in Revealing New Clip

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) has become self aware.

Disney+ has released a new clip from this week's highly anticipated episode of WandaVision to offer us a few more things to speculate about—as if we didn't already have enough speculating about WandaVision to do.

Last week's episode took place on Halloween in the late '90s or early 2000s, and while most of the town was enjoying the holiday, Vision (Paul Bettany) was investigating his situation. He found himself on the edge of Wanda's bubble, and he tried to break through to the other side.

Unfortunately the energy field tore him apart, so Wanda expanded the bubble to save his life. She also ended up bringing in S.W.O.R.D.'s entire base, including Darcy (Kat Dennings). Only Monica (Teyonah Parris), Jimmy (Randall Park), Hayward (Josh Stamberg) and a few of his cronies escaped.

Now its the mid-2000s and Wanda has gone full Modern Family's Claire Dunphy, and for the first time, she's actually directly acknowledging what she's done.

"Look, we've all been there, right?" she says, bathrobe-clad in a very nice familiar-looking house. "Letting our fear and anger get the best of us, intentionally expanding the borders of the false world we created..."

Cue the screams of the S.W.O.R.D. agents trying to escape in last week's episode.