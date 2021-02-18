Tony Hale's Animated Show Is Back: Watch a Sneak Peek of Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Archibald Strutter is back and better than ever.

That's right: The animated chicken at the center of Archibald's Next Big Thing—a show inspired by the children's book of the same name from Tony Hale, Tony Biaggne, Victor Huckabee and Misty Manley—has a new home on Peacock, where a brand new iteration of the DreamWorks Animation project is launching tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 18.

Aptly titled Archibald's Next Big Thing Is Here, the show is the next chapter for not just Archibald, but his trusty sidekick Bea and his three siblings Sage, Finly and Loy, too.

Hale is once again at the helm of the series, serving as both an executive producer and voice actor.

The Veep star will be joined by Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Jordan Fisher (Dancing With the Stars, Hamilton), Chelsea Kane (Baby Daddy, Fish Hooks), Kari Wahlgren (Ducktales, Rick & Morty), Casey Wilson (Happy Endings) and Academy Award-nominee Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Thunderbirds Are Go).