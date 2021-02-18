The Hilarious Reason Neil Patrick Harris Says He's Now "Free"

Watch : North West & More Celeb Kids Takeover Instagram

When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities are relishing their time off from parent duty, too.

Neil Patrick Harris is one of them. During a virtual appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show on Dec. 18, the It's a Sin star shared how he and his family have fared during this unprecedented time. "We've been doing remote school since March," the father of 10-year-old twins Harper and Gideon told DeGeneres. But, that recently came to an end for Harris and his husband David Burtka when the kids headed off to school in person.

"The school opened up, so as of last week, they were able to be—with all the protocols, the masks and six feet apart and getting tested all the time—but they're in actual school," he explained. "So Ellen, I'm free!"

While the pandemic has not been easy on anyone, Harris and his family experienced coronavirus firsthand when they all contracted it at the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. As Harris recalled during the interview, he had traveled to San Francisco to shoot The Matrix 4 at the beginning of 2020 and then started feeling "not so well" at the end of March.