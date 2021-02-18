Jimmy Fallon Celebrates 7 Years on The Tonight Show With Adorable Family Photo

Watch : Jimmy Fallon's Mute Button Fail While Accepting 2020 PCA

Jimmy Fallon just reached another career milestone.

The Tonight Show host took to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 17 to celebrate his seven years hosting the late-night show.

"A lot can happen in 7 years," he wrote in the caption alongside a fun photo of himself crawling through colorful balloons with his daughters. Winnie Rose, 7, and Francis Cole, 6. "Thank you for having me in your living rooms and phones. Celebrating the anniversary of @Fallontonight with my favorite co-hosts!"

In response to his post, Fallon received a flood of congratulations from fans and friends, including Andy Cohen who commented, "Mazel!" While another social media user commented, "Thank you for putting so much into the show Jimmy! Here's to the next 7 years and more I love you and your little co-hosts!"

The late-night host, who inherited the show from Jay Leno in 2014, has had many memorable moments on the popular show. Outside of his super fun interviews—more recently being serenaded by Dwayne Johnson's mother with a ukulele—Fallon has made it a personal mission to be Harry Styles number one impersonator.