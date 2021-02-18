Gossip Girl's Taylor Momsen Recalls Going Down "Dark Hole" of Depression and Substance Abuse

Taylor Momsen is opening up about loss and the impact it had on her life.

In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, the 27-year-old singer and Gossip Girl alum looked back at the deaths of her friends and fellow musicians Chris Cornell and Kato Khandwala and how their passings affected her.

Cornell was found dead inside of his Detroit hotel room in May 2017. The Soundgarden star was 52 years old. The Wayne County Medical Examiner later determined the cause of death to be suicide by hanging.

Momsen and her band, The Pretty Reckless, had been touring with Soundgarden at the time. "I woke up to the most, I don't even have words, devastating news that Chris had passed and it crushed me in a way that I can't explain and I was not prepared for as a person," she recalled to the outlet. "I wasn't in a good place mentally to be public. I cancelled touring; I went home."