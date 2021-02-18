Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Why He's Hesitant for His 4-Year-Old Son to Pursue Dance

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is grateful for all the success he's experienced as a professional dancer, but he isn't convinced he would want his son to follow in his own, uh, footsteps.

The 41-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum, who shares 4-year-old Shai with wife and fellow dance pro Peta Murgatroyd, tells E! News exclusively that although the child has been enrolled in dance classes for the past year, Maks has intentionally remained hands-off.

"I drop him off at dance, and I walk away because I don't want to sit there and be like, 'Point your toes, Shai' and 'Do the right thing,'" he explains. "He's 4. I want to let him live. I started dancing at 4, and it just never ended, never stopped being a career, and I don't want that for him. I want him to have experiences, not goals, at 4."

Maks, who nabbed second place behind gymnast Gabby Douglas on the season finale of Fox's The Masked Dancer that aired on Wednesday, Feb. 17, says he felt he "had no choice" but to become a professional dancer from the age of 5 onward.