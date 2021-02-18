Morgan Stewart Welcomes a Baby Girl: Relive Her Pregnancy Journey

Morgan Stewart is officially a mom!
The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Row Renggli McGraw, with her husband Jordan McGraw this week.
Morgan announced on the exciting news today, Feb. 17, writing, "Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party! And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."
It was just a little under six months ago that the couple—who got engaged in July and said "I do" in an intimate wedding ceremony on Dec. 11—announced they were expecting their first child together with a video of Jordan popping a balloon filled with pink confetti, indicating the sex of their baby. "She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed," Morgan captioned her post, while Dr. Phil's son wrote, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."
After revealing the exciting news in August, Morgan made sure to document much of her pregnancy journey on social media. The E! News personality showed off her growing baby bump with stripped-down selfies and chic #OOTDs, on relaxing getaways and hikes, and at her wedding and mini baby shower.
Now, we're taking a look back at all of these pics and more! What better way to celebrate the arrival of Morgan's and Jordan's baby girl Row?
Keep scrolling to relive her journey to motherhood.
We can't wait to see more photos from Morgan (and her newborn daughter!).