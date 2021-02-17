Heather Rae Young Sets the Record Straight on Her Tarek El Moussa Butt Tattoo

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are speaking out about that debacle.
The engaged couple made headlines last week after Heather debuted a tattoo on her backside meant to honor her future husband reading, "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in a cursive font. Tarek issued a sweet response on Heather's Instagram post showing off the fresh ink, but it quickly got lost in the shuffle of more critical comments and the Selling Sunset star wound up deleting the photo altogether.
Heather, of course, hadn't anticipated that the Internet would have such a dramatic reaction, she explained on Wednesday, Feb. 17's Daily Pop alongside Tarek.
"I did it as something special for my fiancé, my future husband," the 33-year-old reality TV star told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Daily Pop guest host Kym Whitley. "I will be Mrs. El Moussa, so this is my name. And it is a special thing that we do around the house: Daddy is the boss, I'm the queen of the house. We do it with the kids."
More specifically, the couple makes it a point to say "yes sir, daddy" and "yes sir, Mr. El Moussa," Heather added. "He says, 'yes ma'am, Mrs. El Moussa.' It's something cute we do around the house."
The real estate agent went on to specifically clarify that the tattoo isn't about being subservient, despite what many Instagram users thought.
"That's why she took the post down," Tarek explained. "I was like, 'What is all this? No, no, it's just a cute little thing around the house!'"
"I started reading some of the comments," he continued, laughing. "I was like, 'Take it down!'"
But at the end of the day, the Flip or Flop star "loved" Heather's gesture. The tattoo was a surprise, and he described it as "the best gift I ever got."
"I think it's special," Tarek added. "For someone to put a tattoo of our family last name, you know, it's a big deal. And she's going to be my wife and she's family...So I was excited."
Fans have been eager to learn when the couple's going to take that next step and say "I do," but Heather and Tarek hesitated to speculate about their upcoming wedding on Daily Pop.
However, the Netflix personality did reveal one major detail.
"We can say it is later this year," Heather said. "So we're hoping that things are settled down by then. We will take precautions if needed, which I think they will be, so we're really excited. We're not going to tell you when it is or where it is, but..."
Perhaps we'll found out when watching one of the many shows the couple stars on?
According to Tarek, don't count on it. Right now, he and his fiancée are leaning towards a "normal" wedding. "So we're thinking no cameras," he added.
Of course, that could always change as the couple is still working their way through their long to-do list.
Hear more about Heather and Tarek's wedding planning progress in the above Daily Pop interview!
Tarek's Flip Side is now streaming on Discovery+.