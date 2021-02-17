The Real Housewives of Miami Is Heading to Peacock & May Include This Season One Star

The Real Housewives of Miami revival is in the works.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, announced that a reboot of the Miami-based Housewives show was in development. RHOM, which was the seventh installment in the popular franchise, ran for three seasons on Bravo between 2011 and 2013.
Over its three-season run, RHOM's ensemble cast featured Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra. And, from what a source shared with E! News, a season one O.G. may be returning for the reboot.
"Larsa has been in talks…for a role on the revival of RHOM," the insider told E! News. "Nothing has been confirmed yet, but it has been an ongoing conversation."
Per the source, Larsa "would love the opportunity" and is hopeful "it works out." The source continued, "She's been spending a lot of time in Miami recently and thinks it would be a great fit. She loves the Miami lifestyle and has a lavish house she would love to film at."
As the insider detailed it, Larsa is eager "to show the world a different side of her personality and thinks she would add excitement and spice to the show."
We're the first to admit that we'd watch the heck out of a Larsa-centric season of the RHOM revival. Don't forget, the 46-year-old reality star recently made headlines for her relationship with NBA player Malik Beasley.
While there are currently no specifics about the reboot series, it's been confirmed that the new RHOM will be executive produced by Andy Cohen, alongside Purveyors of Pop's Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green.
Binge past episodes of Real Housewives on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)