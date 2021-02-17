Selena Gomez’s "Real Life" Photo Is a Big Time Mood

Selena Gomez is literally all of us in quarantine.
The 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Feb. 16 to give her 210 million followers her take on Instagram vs. reality. In a series of polaroid photos, the "Wolves" artist first showed off a series of glam looks, including a shot of the Disney alum in a leather dress.
Following the Fast and Furious vibes, the star posted a photo of herself wearing eyeglasses and a thick white robe while holding a mug and blanket. She captioned the pic, "K but real life lol."
And the chill mode is totally understandable as Selena is filming a new TV show and creating new music right now—who needs the glam look all the time?
As fans may recall, Selena recently released new Spanish-speaking songs "Baila Conmigo" featuring Rauw Alejandro and "De Una Vez" from her upcoming Spanish album REVELACIÓN, which is slated to drop March 12.
This is an exciting time for the young star as the new project will be the first time she's singing in Spanish let alone for a full-on album.
In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she noted that she believes she sings better in Spanish. As she explained, "That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything It is something that needed to be precise and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for."
Selena, who is third-generation Mexican-American, also expressed, "Of course, I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I'm targeting my heritage, and I couldn't be more excited."