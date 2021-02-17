Eva Mendes Says Parenting Her Daughters With Ryan Gosling Is "Challenging" During Pandemic

For everyone experiencing difficulties while raising kids amid the ongoing pandemic, Eva Mendes is right there with you.
The 46-year-old Hitch star shared a photo to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 15 of herself wearing a cozy gray robe. In the caption, she offered support for fellow parents who have opted to give up any pretenses for the time being.
"Full on Mom mode," she wrote. "I've graduated from my man's sweats to a robe. All day. File under: stopped caring for now. (And anyone else out there go horse-like on selfie mode?)"
She acknowledged that she is up to any challenges that she may face to ensure the best for 6-year-old Esmeralda and 4-year-old Amanda, the two daughters she shares with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.
"These days my kids are getting my full on attention," Eva continued. "It's challenging for sure but they need me now more than ever. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here's a list of parenting pages that are getting me through so thought I'd share..."
She went on to tag a number of parenting resources she was recommending to her fans.
This is not the first time that the Ghost Rider actress has shared her candid thoughts about raising kids of late. In December, she posted that she had given in and let one of her girls destroy an album cover, which Eva ultimately felt conflicted about.
"My little girl wanted to cut out Maria Callas' face from the record cover," she captioned a photo of her own face poking through the large hole in the cover. "I quietly died a little inside but I quickly said yes. Mom pandemic guilt in full effect [black heart emoji]."