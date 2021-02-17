10 Things You Didn't Know About Vivica A. Fox—By Vivica A. Fox

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.

Vivica A. Fox is staying booked and blessed.

The iconic actress, known for roles in films like Independence Day and Kill Bill, has been in the game for more than three decades and is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, she'd probably tell you she's only just getting started.

She's become a prolific producer, with 25 films in Lifetime's The Wrong franchise airing as of this month—featuring Fox herself in 22 of them. She's a talk show co-host, appearing weekly alongside Claudia Jordan, LisaRaye and Syleena Johnson on Cocktails with Queens, Fox Soul's chatfest dedicated to the latest trending topics in Black entertainment and news. She'll kick off Fox Soul's new series Screening Room, dedicated to celebrating short films by Black filmmakers, on Thursday, Feb. 18. And if that wasn't enough, a multitude of her films are available to stream all February long as part of Tubi's Black History Month celebration.

Like we said, booked and blessed.