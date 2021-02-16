Bethany Hamilton Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 on Valentine’s Day

Bethany Hamilton is a mama of three boys!

The surfer welcomed her third son with her husband, Adam Dirks, on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. Adam announced the arrival of little Micah on Bethany's website, saying, "We're excited baby is here… the perfect Valentine's Day present!"

The Christian youth minister shared, "Mama is happy and healthy. We are just so thankful that everything went really smooth!"

He called it "an amazing blessing," writing, "We are humbled and thankful that we get another opportunity to raise a son in his faith. Hopefully we can be good examples and love on him."

Micah joins his brothers Tobias, 5, and Wesley, 2, as a part of their beach-loving "ohana" in Kauai, Hawaii.

Bethany has been updating her fans on her third pregnancy on social media for the past few months. The Soul Surfer author shared on Feb. 8, "Got my sweet lil coconut growing inside me!!! Celebrating life each day! Life inside and the life I'm living!"