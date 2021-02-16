Blac Chyna Says She's in a "Positive Space" With Ex Rob Kardashian

Watch : Rob Kardashian Praises "Wonderful Relationship" With Blac Chyna

Keeping up with Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian appears to be a peaceful journey in 2021.

On Monday, Feb. 15, the reality TV star made a rare appearance on The Wendy Williams Show where she discussed her family life. When asked how co-parenting is going with Rob, Chyna had a positive update for fans.

"It's doing good. It's doing well," she told Wendy Williams. "Valentine's Day just passed and he sent a really pretty heart bouquet for Dream Kardashian. Everything's good. We're in a positive space."

But when Wendy followed up asking if she would ever get back together with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Chyna replied, "No."

Another hot topic during the interview was child support. According to the model, her exes don't support her financially. However, she doesn't view it as a negative when it comes to co-parenting. As she explained to Wendy, "If they're doing their part on their end and I'm doing my part on my end, that's perfectly fine and that's co-parenting."