Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Date for Lori Harvey Is Straight Out of a Rom-Com

Michael B. Jordan spared no detail or expense to create a romantic night for his girlfriend Lori Harvey on Valentine's Day. Read on for all the swoon-worthy details from their sea-themed evening.

Watch: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Relationship Timeline

For Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, life sometimes resembles a fairy tale movie. 

Valentine's Day, for example, appeared to be ripped right out out of a rom-com for this Hollywood couple. In honor of the holiday of love, the 34-year-old actor whisked the 24-year-old model off for a sea-themed evening at an aquarium, which Jordan rented out so the pair could enjoy a private tour. The visit ended with an intimate multi-course dinner catered by Nobu inside a tunnel encased by a giant fish tank.

However, the night had only just begun for the couple. Harvey also shared footage of inside what appeared to be a hotel suite, which had bouquets of flowers and lit candles everywhere she turned in the living room, as well as red rose arrangements and petals scattered throughout the bedroom and bathroom. 

That wasn't all—Jordan also surprised her with quite the unique present. "The best gift ever," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Baby bought me stocks in Hermes." Needless to say, this Valentine's Day date belonged in a movie. 

photos
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's St. Barts Vacation

If it's not already clear how these two feel about each other, Harvey professed her love to the Black Panther star in honor of his birthday mere days ago on Feb. 9. "Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget," she captioned an Instagram post. "I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are."

The birthday boy replied in a comment, "Thank you baby I love you too." It was just over a month ago, on Jan. 10, that the two made their budding romance Instagram official. Days later, they packed on the PDA in St. Barts. And now with the L-word dropping and their swoon-worthy Valentine's Day celebration, it's clear these two have hearts in their eyes. 

Instagram

To see how more celebrities commemorated Valentine's Day, just keep scrolling!

Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker

The model included a white heart with the photo of herself and the 2020 NBA All-Star.

Sam Asghari/Instagram
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

"After chocolate," the fitness guru raved over Britney Spears, "I'm her favorite. Happy Chocolate Day lioness #myvalentine."

Instagram
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

The actress kept her message short and sweet, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Instagram
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin

The reality TV personality posts the model on his Instagram for the first time, as they celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic dinner.

Misan Harriman
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The couple won Valentine's Day with their heartwarming announcement. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement on Sunday, Feb. 14. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Katy Perry/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge is all dressed up and ready to wear her heart on her sleeve (literally!) ahead of the singing competition's upcoming episode.

Instagram / Cardi B
Cardi B & Offset

Two days before Valentine's Day, Offset whisked Cardi B and their daughter Kulture to a tropical getaway and surprised his wife by having their resort suite decorated with multiple containers of roses and heart-shaped balloons.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

"I love you Valentine," the supermodel gushed, "&& love the Valentine we get to share forever."

Jojo Siwa, Instagram
Jojo Siwa & Kylie

The social media sensation shared a heartfelt post to her girlfriend, Kylie, writing, "No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does. I'm so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more thank you'll ever know!"

Instagram
Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe

"My Valentine," the Selling Sunset star shared. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

Instagram
Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker

The Second Act actress goes IG official with her MLB player boyfriend. "It's you, it's me, it's us," she adorably shared.

Dimitri Halkidis
Sutton Stracke

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star hosts an in-person and virtual Pre-Valentine's Day Event at her boutique, The Sutton Concept. 

Instagram
Jordan Kimball

"I couldn't be happier that I 'popped' the question to Christina, it makes this Valentine's Day even more amazing, especially paired with @eatsnackpop!" the Bachelor Nation star shared on Instagram. "We literally found the perfect cuddle sesh snack yesterday @samsclub." 

Instagram
Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

"THE ONE 4 MY [red heart emoji]," the pop star gushed, "Happy V-Day Lovers."

Mandy Moore/Instagram
Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

The soon-to-be mom shared a heartfelt tribute to her husband, writing, "We're both not big on Valentine's Day but I sure am the luckiest to have landed you, @taylordawesgoldsmith. Love you the most, T."

Instagram
Kevin Hart

"Early Valentine's Day flowers for the wife courtesy of @venusetfleur," the actor shared on Instagram

Instagram
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers band member showers his wife with love. "Where ever you go, I'll go, cause we're in it together," he expressed. "For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine's Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back."

Instagram
Chrissy Metz & Bradley Collins

"You make life wonderful," the This Is Us star raved, "Happy Valentine's Day to you my love, my teacher and my best friend!"

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

The singer paid tribute to his special someone: Megan Fox! "i wear your blood around my neck," he wrote, "my bloody valentine."

Instagram
Mark London & Jonathan Van Ness

Can you believe?! "Happy Love Day @marklondon," the Queer Eye star wrote. "I use to really not love the idea of Valentine's Day until I understood it's a day to celebrate love, not just romantic love. So today if you're celebrating your friends, your partner, or maybe you're celebrating loving your DAMN FOINE SELF!! They're all valid & worth celebrating."

Hertz
Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelor star got a hand from Hertz to surprise his wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk with a special Valentine's-themed ride around their hometown. 

Michael Simon for Kim Crawford
Vanessa Lachey

The Love is Blind co-host celebrates Galentine's Day at her new home with Kim Crawford Rosé. 

Instagram
Cory Wharton

The Challenge star gifts the ladies in his life some thoughtful presents. "Safe to say the women in my life appreciated the flowers I got them this year again, thanks to @1800flowers," he wrote on Instagram.

Michael Simon/StarTraks Photo
Brooke Burke

The actress and her boyfriend Scott Rigsby celebrate their one-year anniversary with a romantic Valentine's Day Getaway in their Outdoorsy.com airstream. 

Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett

The Mean Girls star gets sweet with his fiancé Jaymes Vaughan after baking his Lily's Sweets BE MINE Skillet Brownie just days before Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

The country legend proved his romance with the actress is couple goals. "16 Valentines...," he shared, "and it only gets sweeter !!! Happy Valentine's Day Babygirl."

Jenny Mollen / GODIVA
Jenny Mollen

There's nothing sweeter than celebrating Valentine's Day with GODIVA chocolate. 

Instagram
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell Lane

The country singer sweetly told his followers, "Here's your reminder to run out & grab your girl some flowers today."

Gilbert Flores, StarTraks, courtesy of Amex
Zoey Deutch

The actress celebrates Valentine's Day early by enjoying the Rose Gold Meal from Amex Gold Card & Uber Eats in Los Angeles. 

