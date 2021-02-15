Former NFL Player Vincent Jackson Found Dead in Hotel Room at 38

Police are investigating the death of former NFL player Vincent Jackson.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was found dead on Monday, Feb. 15 at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, Fla. He was 38 years old.
In a press release, police said a housekeeper found Vincent dead in his hotel room. The cause of death has yet to be determined, but authorities said there were "no apparent signs of trauma."
"My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation."
The sheriff went on to recall when Vincent was made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office as a way to recognize his dedication to the community.
In the days leading up to his death, Vincent's family members were in touch with authorities and called to report that Vincent was missing. A formal report was filed on Feb. 11.
Just one day later, police said they located Vincent at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him. After assessing his well-bring, the missing persons case was cancelled.
Vincent was a star athlete in both football and basketball at the University of Northern Colorado. He would end up being drafted to the San Diego Chargers in 2005 where he played in two Pro Bowls before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.
He would ultimately retire from the game in 2016 after 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns.
Soon after his sudden death made news, many in the sports community paid tribute online.
"Vincent Jackson was a cherished member of the Buccaneers and our community," ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine wrote on Twitter. "For those who didn't follow Vincent Jackson's career in Tampa...he and his wife Lindsey put on baby showers for military families. They wrote a series of children's books to help families cope with deployment. He represented everything that was good about Tampa Bay. We loved him."