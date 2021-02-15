Newly Engaged Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Celebrate Valentine's Day in Montreal

In the game of love, Aaron Rodgers remains a big winner.
Less than two weeks after announcing he was engaged, the NFL quarterback decided to celebrate Valentine's Day weekend with his fiancée Shailene Woodley in Montreal, Canada.
"Aaron spent the last two weeks in Montreal with Shailene where she is filming," a source shared with E! News. "He was quarantined at her place, but they spent time together when she wasn't on set."
Despite cold temperatures, the source explained that the famous duo had plenty of fun activities to do indoors. "They had no problem staying in, ordering food and not going anywhere," the insider shared. "They spent Valentine's Day morning together and then Aaron left town on his own and headed back to the states."
Back on Feb. 6, Aaron surprised fans when he made a big announcement during the NFL Honors. While accepting the 2020 Most Valuable Player award, the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he is headed for the aisle.
"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," Aaron described in his acceptance speech. "One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."
After E! News confirmed Shailene is the special someone engaged to Aaron, an insider shared details about what makes this pair work.
"They had a very intense connection from the beginning," an insider previously shared with E! News. "They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise."
The insider continued, "She is very supportive of his career and embraced his life in Green Bay. Over the next year, they plan to spend some time traveling and enjoying a warmer climate."
As the pair tries to keep their relationship private—they have yet to be photographed together—all signs point to a couple ready to make long distance work. And yes, perhaps a wedding will be coming soon. After all, the NFL just wrapped up its season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers becoming Super Bowl champions.
As a source previously told E! News, "They can't wait to get married and they want it to happen soon."