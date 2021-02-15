Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's First Valentine's Day as Parents Is Filled With Romance

Everything is coming up roses for these new parents.

While raising a new baby may make Valentine's Day a little less romantic for some, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik appeared to enjoy a very special day on Sunday, Feb. 14.

As seen on Instagram Stories, the supermodel started her day off with a dozen red roses from a special someone. Later on in the afternoon, Gigi shared a photo of Zayn holding a "dad" coffee mug. She also documented the former One Direction singer enjoying an afternoon stroll with their daughter Khai.

And instead of going out to a restaurant, it appears the parents decided to cook together with a special recipe from Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski. "Antoni, we were into the vodka sauce pizza idea," she wrote before showing off her main course.

Before the day came to an end, Gigi shared one more post on Instagram dedicated to her family. She wrote, "I love you, Valentine & love the Valentine we get to share forever."