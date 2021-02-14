Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Reveal Slammed by Piers Morgan as Jameela Jamil Urges Tabloids to "Do Better"

Watch : Meghan Markle Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry

Not everyone was happy about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Valentine's Day announcement that they are expecting a sibling for son Archie Harrison.

British TV personality, former America's Got Talent judge and longtime tabloid journalist Piers Morgan, an outspoken critic of the couple and their 2020 royal exit, offered his opinion on the couple's news. They revealed Meghan's pregnancy on Sunday, Feb. 14, in a press statement that included a black and white photo of the Duchess of Sussex sporting a baby bump and laying on the Duke of Sussex's leg as they both relax on the grass in a garden.

Piers posted the pic on his Twitter page, writing, "BREAKING: Harry & Meghan have announced they're pregnant and released this cheesy photo of themselves to ensure the media gives the story about their private life more prominence - in their latest courageous effort to stop the same media focusing on their private life."

Exactly 10 minutes later, British actress and The Good Place alum Jameela Jamill tweeted, "The last time Meghan was pregnant, she was being dragged through the mud by the tabloid media in the UK. To knowingly do that to someone in such a physically vulnerable state as pregnancy... is abhorrent. May they come back and do better this second time around and let her be..."