Meghan Markle Is Pregnant: See the Royal Family's Reaction

Watch : Meghan Markle Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry

Archie Harrison is going to be a big brother!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to E! News on Sunday, Feb. 14. Harry and Meghan, who suffered a miscarriage in July 2020, have yet to share more details on her pregnancy at this time. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bundle of joy will join their son Archie, 21 months, in the family.

E! News has learned that the couple told Harry's family, including his grandparents Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, as well as their son and heir, the duke's dad Prince Charles, about Meghan's pregnancy in advance.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told NBC News in a statement, "Her Majesty The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales and the entire family are 'delighted' and wish them well."