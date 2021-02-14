Gwyneth Paltrow Memes Herself With Goop's New Vibrator on Valentine's Day

And the orgasm goes to...
Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle company Goop has launched its first vibrator, just in time for Valentine's Day. The actress promoted the sexual pleasure device on her Instagram page with a throwback image of herself at Vanity Fair's 1999 Oscars after-party, wearing a pink Ralph Lauren gown, with the vibrator photoshopped over the Oscar statuette she held, which she won for Shakespeare in Love.
"Beat you to it..." Paltrow wrote. "I know how to meme too, guys. Head to @goop to see what all the buzz is about."
The double-sided wand vibrator is offered on Goop's website for $95. The device features a pink "wonder-ball wand with deep, rumbly vibrations for external stimulation" on one side, while the "slim, flexible" opposite end "provides powerful and precise vibration for clitoral or internal stimulation," the product's official description states.
"Each end of the wand offers eight pulsating patterns that vary in intensity, with subtle, ergonomically placed controls for uninterrupted navigation," it says. "And it's a thing of beauty on a nightstand. Basically, it's a pleasure all around."
The vibrator is also "water-resistant for bath and shower play" and comes with a one-year warranty.
Goop has occasionally launched sexual health products and sex toys, some of which have stirred controversy. In 2018, the company started selling a jade vaginal "Yoni" egg. In 2019, Goop promoted a "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle.
"It sort of started as a joke," Paltrow said on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers in January 2020. "I was with 'The Nose' Douglas Little...and we were kind of messing around. And I smelled this beautiful thing and I was like, 'This smells like my vagina.' And I was kidding, obviously."
She added, "I think women, a lot of have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body, or whatever. So, this is just a little bit of a, you know, subversive candle for all of us out there."