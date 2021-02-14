The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Victoria Wakile Is Married

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Victoria Wakile is officially a married woman!
Victoria, who appeared on the hit Bravo series when her mom Kathy Wakile was a main cast member from seasons three to five, married husband Teddy Kosmidis in a West Orange, New Jersey wedding ceremony today (Feb. 13), E! News can exclusively reveal.
"I am so excited to be sharing my life, love and forever with my husband Teddy Kosmidis," Victoria tells E! News. "I am so thrilled to be celebrating with family and close friends. We are so ready to start our future together!"
The bride wore a custom Leah Da Gloria gown with a Chernaya Bridal Atelier overskirt and veil. She accessorized with a Bridal Styles Boutique headpiece, paired with Dior shoes and jewelry from Mamary Jewelers and Yanina & Co. She also covered up in a Le Laurier by Lauren Holovka bridal robe. The groom sported a bespoke tuxedo by FINO Custom Clothiers, Magnani shoes and jewelry from Mamary Jewelers.
Safety protocols were implemented at the wedding, which took place a year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Given the times we are living in, it's important to know things are in place for health and safety which are #1 priority with protocols, which were created with CDC guidelines and NJ local and state ordinances," the bride notes. "Temperature checks, hand sanitizer is provided to each guest and offer sanitizing stations in several areas of the venue."
"Although this wedding may not look like others, it's a joyous, fun, and celebratory safe event for all of us," Victoria shares. "While we have already pushed our special day once, we decided that moving forward in the safest manner possible was the best way to go through with our special day."
Kathy looked just as glamourous as her daughter. The former Bravolebrity wore a Teresa Cristaldi Atelier custom gown, paired with Aquazurra shoes and Yanina & Co jewelry to the wedding.
"Today was such a beautiful day, a pure love story, witnessed by family and friends with such magical moments from start to finish," she tells E! News exclusively. "Richie and I are over the moon that Victoria and Teddy were able to have a safe Traditional Greek Orthodox Church wedding and reception at The Pleasantdale Chateau following N.J. guidelines, it's a dream come true. The abundance of love on this special night [is] just priceless! Special thanks to Alex Eco Events for creating heaven on earth, NJ LimoBus & Limousine for driving us in style, Rosé All Day for the bubbles and Godiva for making it even sweeter!"
Victoria and Teddy got engaged back in August 2019 when he popped the question in Jersey City with a three-carat round brilliant-cut diamond ring by Mamari Jewelers.
The couple were originally scheduled to tie the knot on Sept. 5, 2020 but decided to postpone the wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On her original wedding date, Victoria kicked off a "new countdown" to her new date in 2021 with an emotional Instagram post.
"Right about now I'd be on my way to meet you at the altar...Today, this week, this month and this year was supposed to be ours," she wrote. "The truth, as heartbreaking as this entire experience has been, is that OUR time started when we met 3 years ago. I love you, my forever and always. Let the new countdown begin...Mr. & Mrs. Teddy Kosmidis coming soon."