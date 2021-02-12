Jessica Biel Reacts as Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Watch : Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Janet Jackson & Britney Spears

Jessica Biel has expressed support for her husband Justin Timberlake following his public apology to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and past Super Bowl Halftime show co-performer Janet Jackson.

He had issued his statement on Instagram on Friday, Feb. 12, in response to recent criticism of him on social media following Hulu's recent release of The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears documentary, which focuses on the pop star's personal turmoil over the past decade. The film demonstrated how Spears has shamed in the media, including by Timberlake after their 2002 split.

"I love you. [heart emoji]," Biel, who married Timberlake in 2012 and shares two sons with him, commented on his post, in which he stated, "I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."