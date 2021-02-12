Comedian Quinta Brunson Reveals Cover of Her New Book and Shares First Excerpt

Two months into my carpe the diem lifestyle, I was dead broke. I'd spent so much time on the art of comedy that I hadn't managed to book enough freelance work to last beyond the next three months in LA, even on a shoestring budget. A small bubble of panic (or maybe, probably, hunger) began to form in my stomach. So I turned to my dear old friend Craigslist for some fast cash.

One morning, in the middle of my daily desperation Craigslist scroll, I stopped at an ad that caught my eye:

✭✭ GET PAID TO DRAW $125 ✭✭

NOW CASTING artists and aspiring artist in an art tutorial video. TODAY is your LUCKY DAY! Get paid $125 to learn how to draw!

Send headshot and level of skill to: 04b8f43b9ede37baeb8982e1e0561t4@job.craigslist.org

I had taken some drawing classes in high school and figured that at the very least, I could play a budding sketch artist for an instructional video. I responded to the ad and continued my freelance job search.

Within minutes, the account that posted the ad sent me a location and shoot date. My drought had come to an end. My first acting gig! AND I was about to get $125! Four tacos at the truck for meeeee, baby!

I was so excited to be on camera that I basically heel-toed all the way to the studio, which was conveniently down the street from where I lived (another bonus: didn't need to use bus money). When I got to the building, I saw there were already a bunch of people waiting outside. The only discernable commonality about the diverse group of humans was that we all looked like we were about $125 away from moving back home.

Eventually, we were let inside to a big, empty space, with a platform in the middle and a bunch of easels scattered around. I ran my hand across the paper they provided. It was super thick, which meant it was probably expensive. Movin' on up, I thought to myself.

When we were all settled, the doors behind us opened and a man in a toga walked in and scaled the platform. I let out a deep sigh. I looked him up and down, and could feel my face start to scrunch up. He just looked too fresh, like he'd been doing crunches in preparation for this video. His hair was done up, and he had the thirsty energy of an improv comedian. (I know the type well.) He just didn't look like someone interested in the arts; he looked like he was on his way to go crush some Natty Lights at a racist-themed party. Dumb as hell.