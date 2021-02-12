Matt James' Bachelor Contestants Say They "Denounce Any Defense of Racism" in Joint Message

The women from Matt James' current season of The Bachelor are speaking out after Chris Harrison defended Rachael Kirkconnell's controversial past choices.
Following the franchise's host refusing to denounce Rachael for having attended an "Old South" party in 2018, Matt's contestants shared a joint statement on social media to say they are "deeply disappointed" by the recent events.
"We are the women of Bachelor Season 25," the statement read. "Twenty-five women who identify as BIPOC were cast on this historic season that was meant to represent change. We are deeply disappointed and want to make it clear that we denounce any defense of racism. Any defense of racist behavior denies the lived and continued experiences of BIPOC individuals. These experiences are not to be exploited or tokenized."
The statement also shared for support for Rachel Lindsay, the show's first Black Bachelorette. She took part in the interview with Chris for Extra on Feb. 9 in which the franchise host defended Rachael, who is currently competing for Matt's final rose.
"Rachel Lindsay continues to advocate with 'grace' for individuals who identify as BIPOC within this franchise," the statement continued. "Just because she is speaking the loudest, doesn't mean she is alone. We stand with her, we hear her and we advocate for change alongside her."
Rachael has not posted or commented on the statement, but almost all of the other women from Matt's season have shared it to their personal social media accounts. This includes such prominent members of the season as Michelle Young, Katie Thurston, Abigail Heringer, Bri Springs, Chelsea Vaughn and Victoria Larson.
Earlier in the day, Rachael posted a message to Instagram to say in part, "While there have been rumors circulating, there have also been truths that have come to light that I need to address. I hear you, and I'm here to say I was wrong." She added, "At one point, I didn't recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn't excuse them."
During the Extra interview, Chris told Rachel he had yet to speak with the contestant about the controversy but that "we all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion." He went on to say about the party that "50 million people did that in 2018," and he also criticized "the woke police."
For his part, Chris said in a statement on Feb. 10 that he spoke "in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that I am so deeply sorry."
On Feb. 10, in response to a fan on Twitter who said that Rachel is "so generous and giving to this franchise," the former Bachelorette replied, "My days are numbered."