See Jodie Turner-Smith as Anne Boleyn in Dramatic Retelling of the Queen's Demise

God save the queen.
In a sneak peek from Anne Boleyn released Thursday, Feb. 11, actress Jodie Turner-Smith sits on a throne wearing an emerald green gown and Queen Anne Boleyn's widely recognized 'B' necklace, while another pictures shows her in a somber black dress. She also sports a French hood style headband, a popular accessory at the time of King Henry VIII's reign.
Jodie shared the picture to her Instagram, writing in French, "le temps viendra, je anne boleyn," or as us commoners will better understand, "The time will come, I Anne Boleyn."
Clearly, the Queen & Slim actress has done her homework. Historic documents show the second wife of King Henry VIII wrote Jodie's caption in one of her prayer books.
The actress became very familiar with the historic figure in preparation for her role in the Channel 5 limited series Anne Boleyn. The U.K. series will chronicle the months leading up to Anne's public execution in 1536. Her death was ordered by the King of England, who claimed she committed treason.
Jodie told British Vogue that she was drawn to this role because it highlighted the way powerful women are mistreated.
"I loved the script, and the humanity of the person at the center of it," the actress shared with British Vogue. "It resonated with me as a story about motherhood, having just had my own child, and it highlights the many ways in which female bodies were policed and politicized, and still are."
She continued, "In Anne's case, whether her body ‘worked' according to the patriarchy's demands was literally a matter of survival… There's so much about her story that feels modern. It's one I can relate to as a Black woman, and it shows how little has changed in terms of our desire to tear down powerful women, to not let them live in their truth."
Fans have yet to see the series, which also stars Paapa Essiedu, Mark Stanley, Lola Petticrew and Barry Ward, but it's safe to say people are already loving Jodie as Anne. Ellen Pompeo put it best on Instagram: "Yup yup here for this."
According to Variety, filming on the psychological thriller wrapped last year, but a premiere date hasn't been announced yet.