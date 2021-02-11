Halle Berry Alludes to Drama With Ex Gabriel Aubry by Calling Her Child Support Payments "Extortion"

Halle Berry has a hot take on child support.
The John Wick actress, who was ordered in 2014 to pay her ex Gabriel Aubry $16,000 a month in child support to help with their 12-year-old daughter Nahla, is now sharing her perspective on the "outdated" guidelines many single parents abide by.
On Instagram this week, Berry shared a quote reading "Women don't owe you s--t," and the comment section turned into a heated debate about gender roles. Without mentioning Aubry by name, Berry alluded to funding the 44 year old's "lifestyle" through child support.
She wrote, "it takes great strength eryday to pay it. and BTW it's wrong and it's extortion !"
Berry, who is also mom to 7-year-old Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, shared more of her thoughts by saying, "i've been paying it for a decade now. i feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, i think that is wrong !"
The 54 year old continued, "i understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but i also feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so."
She believes the payments can be abused in some cases, explaining, "the way many laws are set up, people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child's reasonable needs and that is 'THE WRONG' and where i see the abuse."
Berry called child support laws "outdated," claiming they "no longer reflect the modern world." She added, "i can say i'm living it everyday and i can tell you it's hard. i do totally understand the feelings of those men who feel they are and have been taken advantage of by the system."
The court decision in 2014 was in part based on the exes respective salaries. In the first nine months of 2012, Berry earned about $4.7 million, while Aubry's income totaled $192,921 from October 2011 to October 2012, according to the legal docs.
Berry also pays for Nahla's full private school tuition.
Two weeks ago, the Oscar winner opened up about how she's using her experiences to teach her son Maceo about sexist stereotypes. "I have a 7-year-old son, and I have realized what my job is in raising him," she said at a Hollywood Foreign Press Association panel. "If we want to have a future that's different, that is where it starts."
She said that beginning when he was 5 years old, she noticed he was already being "taught to feel like he's superior, at 5, than girls are."
Berry reflected, "I've had to really break that down for him and give him a new perspective, and challenge those thoughts and ask him to identify where that comes from, and if he believes that or not and challenge what he's subconsciously getting from somewhere. I can tell that because we're having those conversations he is going to grow as a deep thinker on the subject. He's going to be determined not to just accept it. I keep challenging him all the time, like 'Well, why is that a 'girl color?'"
She is currently dating musician Van Hunt.