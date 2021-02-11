Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Shares Luke Perry's Advice About Dealing With Haters

Watch : "BH90210" Stars Are Still Dealing With Loss of Luke Perry

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch credits the late Luke Perry with helping her cope with the early days of fame.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, Madelaine explained how during the early days of Riverdale—back when her character, Cheryl Blossom, had yet to strip away her outer mean girl shell to reveal the more vulnerable teen underneath—she was receiving a lot of hate online from people who couldn't separate the real person from the one Madelaine portrayed on screen. The actress told the magazine that she turned her co-star, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum Luke, for advice.

"He was like, ‘You're not a character we're supposed to like, and that means you're selling it so well that people think that must be who you are,'" she told Cosmo, adding that he also recommended she get off Twitter to avoid the negative comments.

Luke passed away in 2019 at the age of 52 following complications from a stroke. In the wake of his death, many Riverdale cast members came forward to share how the former teen idol helped them navigate newfound fame.