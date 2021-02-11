Here's What Happened When Cardi B Let 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Do Her Makeup

Cardi B has a new makeup artist!
The "Up" rapper shared a video on her Instagram Story of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture doing her makeup. One thing's for sure, the toddler has a way with colors.
As Cardi laid on her back, viewers could see Kulture's little hand adding more makeup to her mom's eyes and lips.
After giving herself a look, the Grammy winner asked the little makeup artist, "Do I look pretty?" Although the toddler didn't immediately answer, let's just say she agreed she did good work.
This is an adorable new milestone for Kulture, who has become a sweet fixture on her mom's Instagram account.
Even as a toddler, Kulture was photobombing her parents. Last summer, she made her way into the camera when Cardi and her husband Offset were taking a couple's snapshot.
"Guess who photobomb me and @offsetyrn picture?" she wrote in the Instagram caption of the photo. "And she know she did it on purpose."
And who can forget back in November when the "Bodak Yellow" artist was attempting to make a sexy video when Kulture walked into the room and adorably said, "Mommy?"
Cardi's eyes immediately darted off the screen as she transitioned into mommy mode before stopping the recording.
A similar incident happened last month when the star shared a video of herself playing her viral song "W.A.P." featuring Megan Thee Stallion and her "little best friend" came running into the room.
Cardi immediately scrambled to stop the song from playing as she didn't want the child to hear the sexy track.
When criticized by other parents for not allowing Kulture to hear the song, Cardi responded on Twitter, "Ya needs to stop with this already ! I'm not jojosiwa ! I don't make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."