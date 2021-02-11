Kelly Rowland Shares Adorable Photo of Her "Happy Place" After Birth of Son Noah

Kelly Rowland's happy place isn't on the stage. It's being all cozied up in bed with her kiddos.
The Destiny's Child alum is clearly on cloud nine after welcoming her second baby with husband Tim Weatherspoon on Jan. 21, as she explained on social media that she feels the most at home, well, at home.
On Feb. 10, Kelly shared the first picture of herself with her two boys, 6-year-old Titan Jewell Weatherspoon and newborn Noah Jon Weatherspoon, as they snuggled in bed. The singer called it "My Happy Place," writing that she's "So grateful" for the moment with her sons.
The pic showed the mom, makeup free, cradling her newest family member in a teal bundle, while Titan held his little brother's head.
Lena Waithe said it was "Beautiful," while La La Anthony, Victoria Monet, Jameela Jamil and Gabrielle Union sent their love.
When Noah was born, Kelly celebrated his arrival by revealing a pic of the two brothers. She wrote, "On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful."
Tim, who married her in Costa Rica in 2014, added on his own post, "On 1-21-21 a King was born!!!"
Of course, she's not the only member of Destiny's Child with a growing family. Beyoncé is mom to 3-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, as well as 9-year-old Blue Ivy (who recently landed her first Grammy nom).
As for Michelle Williams, she recently fired back at a social media user that claimed she needs to have kids. The person wrote, "Michelle I love you but you need some children… u r 2 bored," to which the 41 year old replied, "You're an idiot!!!!"
Kelly recently shared with E! News how the friends stay close as they embark on new life chapters. She said, "When it comes to women doing so many different things on their own and being able to support each other and love on each other and be there for each other and encourage each other, you know, outside my unit B and Michelle, I have them and we have each other, and it's just so beautiful."