Riverdale Is a Whole New Show After a 7-Year Time Jump

Watch : "Riverdale" Season 5 Has Big Changes

Starting tonight, Riverdale's got a whole new vibe.

It's seven years after high school and seven years since Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) have seen each other, and a whole lot has changed. Archie went to war, Betty joined the FBI, Veronica got married and Jughead is...still a tortured writer, because not everything has changed.

It's a whole new Riverdale, in more ways than one. Gone are the nonsensical high school murder plots that are peppered with SATs and promposals, replaced with grown up murder plots peppered with money concerns and the ability to legally drink. Finally, the stars get to act their age now, and their character's actions now suddenly get to make a lot more sense.

Critics have only seen one post-time jump episode so far so we can't really speak to what's coming, but there's an awful lot of potential for a really great new beginning. If you've fallen off the show (or never got on in the first place) and are curious, now would be a great time to jump back in.