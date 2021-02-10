Usher in the Year of the Ox With These 11 Dishes on Goldbelly

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Lunar New Year is almost here!
If you haven't planned out your menu yet, it's not too late to let restaurants on Goldbelly do the cooking for you. No need to run to the market and stress over serving the perfect meal when there are dozens of restaurants ready to deliver traditional Lunar New Year dishes and treats straight to your doorstep. From famous pork buns to dim sum spreads and festive desserts, Goldbelly has you covered!
See below for our 11 Lunar New Year picks from Goldbelly.
Best Seller Dumpling + Bao + Egg Roll + Sauce Combo for 4-6 From RiceBox
Sample all of RiceBox's best-selling dishes with this kit that includes 12 Shrimp Dumplings, 5 Impossible Vegan Eggrolls, and 6 Cheesy Char Siu BBQ Pork Bao.
Green Tea Mille Crêpes Cake From Lady M Confections
Indulge in Lady M Confections' famous Mille Crêpes Cakes! Powdered matcha covers the top of this cake, which features 20 Lacy thin crêpes layers are infused with fine green tea powder and light pastry cream.
12 Pack of Pork Buns From Momofuku
David Chang's Momofuku Noodle Bar is famous for its modern twist on Asian cuisine. Now you can get their iconic pork buns delivered to your doorstep just in time for New Year celebrations.
Golden Sesame Ice Cream - 6 Pints From Noona's Ice Cream
Enjoy this Korean dessert with the whole family after you've finished your New Year's feasts. A spoonful of this toasted white sesame ice cream is truly Heaven on Earth!
Lunar New Year Hong Kong Sweet Soups From New Territories
Share this Cantonese specialty with the ones you love! Whether you fancy Black Glutinous Rice or Taro Sago, these delicious soups will add a flavorful touch to your meal.
Chicken and Chive Dumplings - 25 Pack From Dumpling Monster
You're going to love these chicken and chive dumplings from Perry Cheung's West Hollywood Dumpling Monster! This pack is perfect for sharing with the whole family, too.
Chinese New Year Krispie Treats - 12 Pack From Treat House
Send these to your family members who can't be present for New Year's gatherings this year! These delicious caramel sea salt and double chocolate desserts will be gone in seconds.
Lobster Potstickers - 24 Pack From Summer Shack
James Beard Award-winning chef Jasper White's Summer Shack offers some pretty amazing potstickers! Sink your teeth into 24 delicious potstickers filled with fresh lobster, shrimp, ginger, carrots, celery, red bell pepper and traditional seasonings.
Lunar New Year Dim Sum Kit for 3-4 From Jing Fong
Feast on Jing Fong's Dim Sum Kit that is fit for any Lunar New Year's celebration! Enjoy 8 Har Gow Shrimp Dumplings, 8 Siu Mai Shrimp & Pork Dumplings, Wonton Soup (32 oz.), 8 Wontons, Mushroom Longevity Noodles (32 oz.), Soy Sauce & Hot Chili packets, 3 Red Envelopes, 1 Bamboo Steamer,1 Dim Sum Card, and Dim Sum Steamer Paper.
Bao and Potstickers Combo Pack From Wow Bao
Sample Wow Bao's scrumptious, finger licking good potstickers and Bao! Customize your own pack and choose from flavors like Teriyaki Chicken, BBQ Berkshire Pork, Spicy Mongolian Beef, and Whole Wheat Vegetable.
Raindrop Cake Kit From Raindrop Cake
Now you can make Darren Wong's cult-favorite Raindrop Cake at home! This vegan and gluten-free cake kit makes 6 cakes, so the whole family can get in on the fun.
