See Pregnant Bindi Irwin's Response After Brother Robert Calls Her "Massive" on TV

Watch : Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Her 1st Child

No one will call you out like a sibling, just ask Bindi Irwin.

During a live Feb. 9 interview with Australian morning show Sunrise, 17-year-old Robert Irwin and the wife of the late Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin, gave a health update on Bindi, who is currently pregnant with her first child.

Terri recalled when her daughter, 22, announced the big news during the family's annual crocodile research trip. The proud mom noted, "We all picked names, we all laughed and cried and it's been so special."

Terri even revealed that Bindi is "due next month" adding, "It's that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes."

Unexpectedly, Robert jumped in and said with a laugh, "She's massive now!" Terri then swiftly nudged him lightly on the arm, prompting the teen to add, "Like, in a good way! No, like, it's special!"

After a few laughs, he joked, "She's not here now," and then realized, "I'm in so much trouble. I'm in so much trouble—don't tell her about this, please!"