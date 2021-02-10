Tennis Champ Caroline Wozniacki is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With David Lee

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrity Mystery Babies

Caroline Wozniacki is serving up some big news.

The retired tennis pro is pregnant with her first child, a daughter, with her husband David Lee. She and the former NBA player announced on Feb. 10 that they're expecting their baby girl in June 2021.

Caroline wrote on Instagram, "We can't wait to welcome our baby girl in June!" along with a photo of her ultrasound, a stuffed animal and a pair of little shoes.

"We are so thrilled," David added in his post, showing the couple smiling while holding a letter board.

Caroline, 30, and David, 37, tied the knot at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy back in 2019. Tennis champion Serena Williams served as her bridesmaid and attended the Italian wedding with her husband, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

David popped the question two years prior, offering the Danish athlete a 8.88 carat diamond ring, because eight is reportedly her lucky number.