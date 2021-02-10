The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Shuts Down Critics of Her Appearance on the Show

When it comes to her appearance, Victoria Larson has gotten far from the royal treatment.
On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the eliminated Bachelor contestant, known on the 25th season as "Queen Victoria," took aim at naysayers who have criticized her looks. The reality star took to Instagram with a smiling headshot, but it was with the caption that she made her statement.
"'Omg her eyes aren't swollen' 'why doesn't she do her makeup like this on the show,'" she captioned the picture, seemingly quoting comments she's faced. "'She looks so much uglier on the show' 'she's a catfish.'"
In the comment section, Larson was met with some support. "DONT LISTEN TO THE HATERS!!" one fan wrote. "You're beautiful and don't let anyone tell you different!"
This is not the first time the focus has been on her looks. In January, one of Bachelor Matt James' friends made body-shaming comments about Larson while the men were playing golf. James later made a virtual appearance on The Real and addressed the situation, noting that's never behavior he condones or stands for.
"It's just a constant reminder that you gotta be smart about the people you surround yourself with," he told the co-hosts. "And those moments when you're in sports and people are trying to say things to you to throw things off your game, it's sad that someone would think that saying something like that about a woman that I was dating would deter me from what I was trying to do."
James also shared that he spoke to his friend off-camera, telling him "something along the lines of, Victoria wouldn't have given him a second look." As he told the Real co-hosts, "It's always the pot calling the kettle black. Who is he to comment on someone's body? It's such a low blow for any man to try to take a dig at something like that."
Meanwhile, Larson also garnered a reputation as a bully on the show for how she treated her fellow contestants. "If my words or actions hurt anyone, I sincerely apologize and I'll do better and hold myself accountable," she said in a January interview on Good Morning America. "I'm not a bully. I'm really not."
"I don't think my kindness really got to show through," she claimed. "I really do have a good heart."