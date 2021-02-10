The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Shuts Down Critics of Her Appearance on the Show

Watch : Matt James Defends Queen Victoria From Body-Shaming

When it comes to her appearance, Victoria Larson has gotten far from the royal treatment.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the eliminated Bachelor contestant, known on the 25th season as "Queen Victoria," took aim at naysayers who have criticized her looks. The reality star took to Instagram with a smiling headshot, but it was with the caption that she made her statement.

"'Omg her eyes aren't swollen' 'why doesn't she do her makeup like this on the show,'" she captioned the picture, seemingly quoting comments she's faced. "'She looks so much uglier on the show' 'she's a catfish.'"

In the comment section, Larson was met with some support. "DONT LISTEN TO THE HATERS!!" one fan wrote. "You're beautiful and don't let anyone tell you different!"

This is not the first time the focus has been on her looks. In January, one of Bachelor Matt James' friends made body-shaming comments about Larson while the men were playing golf. James later made a virtual appearance on The Real and addressed the situation, noting that's never behavior he condones or stands for.

"It's just a constant reminder that you gotta be smart about the people you surround yourself with," he told the co-hosts. "And those moments when you're in sports and people are trying to say things to you to throw things off your game, it's sad that someone would think that saying something like that about a woman that I was dating would deter me from what I was trying to do."