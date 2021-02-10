Meghan McCain Claps Back at Critic Who Called Out Her Hair Extensions

One thing fans can guarantee from Meghan McCain is a swift comeback.
During the Feb. 9 episode of The View, the co-host debuted a curly high ponytail hairstyle and shared the new look across her social media accounts.
After seeing Meghan's hair, many fans assumed that the Dirty Sexy Politics author accomplished the new look with hair extensions since her blonde locks appeared longer than her usual shoulder-length. While Meghan loves her new ‘do, one Twitter user called out her longer locks, "Meghan's natural hair grew really fast."
Though the tweet has since been deleted, Meghan was quick to clap back before it was gone, writing, "Can a bitch experiment with extensions and hair pieces?"
In another tweet that has since been deleted, the 36-year-old TV personality wrote, according to People, "It's the pandemic, I don't have that much to entertain me anymore."
As fans may recall, Meghan previously spoke out about the mistreatment of women in society.
In August 2020, Meghan, who gave birth to her first child Liberty Sage McCain back in September, posted a statement to Instagram after sharing an article headline that read, "the View Sets Return Date, Fans Excited for Comeback but Not for Meghan McCain."
"I don't normally comment on garbage written but this is an example why our culture is so deeply toxic for women," she began the lengthy caption, "no man would EVER have this kind of a headline written who cohosts the #1 talk show in America that just won an Emmy for best show. Do better, be better, lift women up instead of tearing strong ones down."
She continued, "We are punished for being tough, opinionated and not backing down while men are celebrated for it. You want to know why we still don't have a woman president although it's WELL past time? Because we raise women to be strong, independent, smart, empowered and to speak their mind and then turn around and viciously punish them once they do. And then subsequently proceed to demand they be more 'likable,' 'warm,' 'softer,' 'smile more,' 'be non threatening' blah blah blah. Well f--k that."