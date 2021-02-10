David Dobrik Gives Halsey Her First Baby Gift and Her Reaction Is Priceless

Watch : Halsey Is Pregnant With Her First Child

David Dobrik is known for gifting his friends Teslas, Ferraris and more luxury vehicles, but he's trying out something different this time.

On the Tuesday, Feb. 9 episode of his podcast Views, the YouTuber welcomed Halsey, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, to his new home studio.

And since Halsey came on the show as a gift to David's friend and former assistant Natalie Mariduena, David thought it was only right to get the pregnant pop star a present too. "I don't know what to get a celebrity baby," the vlogger told her, "so we went to Tiffany and Co. and we got this cute little bear."

And David didn't skimp on the present for Halsey's little one. The teddy bear, which features Tiffany blue paws and a sterling silver "Return to Tiffany" tag, retails for $450 and is currently sold out.

What did Halsey think? "Shut up! Are you serious?" she practically shouted. "This is so cute!"