Celebrate National Pizza Day With These 8 Mouth Watering Pizzas on Goldbelly

Upgrade your next pizza night with pies from the nation's most iconic pizzerias!

By Emily Spain 09 Feb, 2021 8:20 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy National Pizza Day!

In honor of the beloved holiday, we suggest treating yourself to some delicious, extra-cheesy pizza pies. Thanks to Goldbelly, you can choose from dozens of iconic pizzerias across the country to supply dinner for your next pizza night. From Chicago deep-dish pizzas to vegan pie samplers and heart-shaped pizzas, there's a pizza that will satisfy any foodie's craving.

See below for our favorite pizza picks from Goldbelly

NY Style Pizza - Choose Your Own 3 Pack From Rubirosa Pizza

If we could eat one pizza for the rest of our lives, it would be Rubirosa's tie-dye pizza! In this pack, you can choose from the restaurant's best flavors like classic cheese, pepperoni, vodka, and tie-dye.

$99
Goldbelly

Heart-Shaped Thin Crust Pizza - Choose Your Own 2 Pack From Labriola Chicago

We found the most delicious Valentine's Day entrée! Indulge in 2 thin-crust, heart-shaped pies for Valentine's Day that feature the perfect ratio of crust, sauce & cheese.

$85
Goldbelly

Detroit-Style Pizza - Choose Your Own 3 Pack From Emmy Squared

Emily Hyland's Detroit-style pizza is a NYC staple for a reason! Curate your dream pack of three pizzas with best-selling flavors like Hot Chicken, Vodka, Big Ang, and Good Paulie.

$89
Goldbelly

Vegan Pizza Sampler From Bonci Pizza

Don't worry vegan eaters, Bonci has you covered with their pizza sampler that serves 8-10 people. Make any mealtime better with slices of Arrariabiata, Mushroom Rosa, Potato Rosemary, and Spicy Eggplant pizza.

$109
Goldbelly

Choose Your Own Deep Dish Pizza - 3 Pack From Bartolini's

We don't know about you, but our mouths are watering just looking at this pizza from Bartolini's! Now you can get the legendary Chicago deep-dish pizzas delivered straight to your door. 

$139
Goldbelly

Smoked Salmon Pizza & Chinois Chicken Salad Dinner Kit for 4 From Wolfgang Puck Catering

Treat your tastebuds to the iconic restaurateur's smoked salmon pizza from Spago and his Chinese Chicken Salad from Chinois on Main.

$169
Goldbelly

Detroit Pizza - Choose Your Own Pizza 3 Pack From Detroit Style Pizza Co.

Taste test Detroit Style Pizza Co.'s savory flavors like Motown Meat Supreme and Margherita in the "D." The whole family will love the soft and airy, focaccia-like crust with a ring of crunchy caramelized cheese around the rim.

$85
Goldbelly

Goldbelly Monthly Pizza Subscription

There's a good chance you'll fall in love with the restaurants mentioned above, so you might as well treat yourself to a Goldbelly pizza subscription! Every month, you can look forward to receiving hand-selected pizzas from the nation's most beloved pizzerias.

$89
$79/Month
Goldbelly

