Danielle Fishel Reflects on Her Boy Meets World Journey: Relive All Her Memories

Nearly 30 years ago, the world met a boy—and Danielle Fishel's life was changed forever.
For seven seasons—and all the years since—the now-39-year-old actress and new mom has been known to Boy Meets World viewers as the one and only Topanga Lawrence, Cory Matthews' forever other half. To fans' delight, she and Ben Savage have reunited once again in the name of love. As part of Panera's Thank God It's Flatbread pizza promotion and just in time for Valentine's Day, the two stars have aligned in a faux movie trailer for the special. Playing old flames, the actors run into each other at a Panera and reenact classic moments from romantic films, but with a flatbread twist.
"Ben and I obviously have so much shared history, and a lot of fun when we are on set together, and so, the idea of being able to recreate other rom-com couples and some of their iconic moments, I already knew it was going be one of those days where the laughs were kind of nonstop," Fishel told E! News. "The day did not disappoint. Getting to recreate that Julia Roberts moment with putting her hand on the necklace and then slamming the pizza box down on my fingers. I was like, I can't believe I get to do this moment."
Making matters even better, she got to team up with someone she's known since she was a preteen. "Ben and I know each other so well. I know all of his quirks, I know him like the back of my hand," she said, "so it's always fun when we get to work together and I can anticipate what's coming because I know him so well and he's the same way with me and that makes for a lot of inside jokes and it also makes for a lot of just fun."
Fishel had no shortage of kind words for her longtime on-screen partner. "He is definitely one of the most unique individuals I've ever met in my life," she gushed, "and he makes me laugh very, very hard."
In honor of their reunion, keep scrolling to relive some of Fishel's best memories from their days on Boy Meets World.
