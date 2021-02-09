Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll Come Clean on Romance Rumors, "Jealous" Exes and More

Watch : Was Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's New Pic About Madison LeCroy?

Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll are finally clearing the air.

The reality TV stars have been at the center of romance rumors for weeks after the Very Cavallari personality hung out with the Southern Charm star and other friends back in December 2020. Dating speculation only intensified after Kroll revealed Cavallari "slid into" his castmate Craig Conover's DMs during a Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Cavallari told her truth on the matter during the Feb. 9 episode of Kroll and Conover's Pillows and Beer podcast.

Addressing her message to Conover, Cavallari explained, "So I DM'd you, slid into the DMs, and said thank you for the masks, we're coming to Charleston in a month or whatever it was. I was like I think we're all going to hang out because you guys already had this connection with [her best friend] Justin [Anderson]. It wasn't romantic, it wasn't flirty. You never told me you had a girlfriend because it never got to that place."

Conover echoed, "I'm just going to eliminate the word 'slide' from my vocabulary because exactly what you said. Justin's been a big fan of the company for a while. Through that we became friends, you guys were coming to Charleston and we had an amazing time."