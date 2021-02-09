Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll Come Clean on Romance Rumors, "Jealous" Exes and More

Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll are finally clearing the air.
The reality TV stars have been at the center of romance rumors for weeks after the Very Cavallari personality hung out with the Southern Charm star and other friends back in December 2020. Dating speculation only intensified after Kroll revealed Cavallari "slid into" his castmate Craig Conover's DMs during a Watch What Happens Live appearance.
Cavallari told her truth on the matter during the Feb. 9 episode of Kroll and Conover's Pillows and Beer podcast.
Addressing her message to Conover, Cavallari explained, "So I DM'd you, slid into the DMs, and said thank you for the masks, we're coming to Charleston in a month or whatever it was. I was like I think we're all going to hang out because you guys already had this connection with [her best friend] Justin [Anderson]. It wasn't romantic, it wasn't flirty. You never told me you had a girlfriend because it never got to that place."
Conover echoed, "I'm just going to eliminate the word 'slide' from my vocabulary because exactly what you said. Justin's been a big fan of the company for a while. Through that we became friends, you guys were coming to Charleston and we had an amazing time."
The Uncommon James founded added, "It was never flirty. No one hooked up with anyone. Nothing ever happened. We had a really good time."
As for why their friendship caused such a stir, Conover seemingly pointed the blame at Kroll's ex-girlfriend and Southern Charm co-star Madison LeCroy, who was also recently involved in romance rumors with Cavallari's ex-husband Jay Cutler (Cutler and LeCroy allegedly exchanged "flirty" DMs).
"I've named her scorpion. Scorpion happened," Conover shared. "She got involved and I think if she never got involved we would have just continued being friends."
Kroll chimed in, "Basically Kristin you and I texted each other and we were like, 'It sucks that our exes are so jealous that they try to torpedo our friendship.' So ridiculous. They didn't have to overreact, they didn't have to do any of that. The fact that their jealously affected our friendship is ridiculous."
Cavallari added, "It is the weirdest situation I have ever been a part of. That I can one hundred percent say. The fact that it's still going on to some degree. It really has nothing to do with me."
As for their group dinner, Cavallari shared, "We had so much fun and Austen, you said it earlier, we just laughed at dinner and had so much fun the four of us. And Craig your girlfriend was there too. I feel like we just really bonded immediately and we have this bond now forever. Justin and I always talk about how much we love you guys and how much we love our friendship."
Conover agreed, "These are going to be people that are in our lives for a pretty long time."
Reflecting on Kroll and LeCroy's troubled relationship, Conover said, "In Austen's relationship it's come to term that he was told that a lot of people didn't like him and he was kind of just told that he wasn't cool enough blah, blah, blah. And then he went to dinner with you guys and had a blast. It sounds silly but he was like 'I am pretty cool. People like me.'"
"Austen, that breaks my freaking heart. We love you so much," Cavallari gushed. "You're such a great guy. The fact that someone was feeding this to you absolutely kills me."
Cavallari concluded, "Honestly, I've been for the most part laughing at this situation. And again, most of it has nothing to do with any of us here. It is what it is. I love you guys. I'm really happy I came on and we could clear this up and let's just keep moving forward."
The Southern Charm Secrets Revealed special featuring never-before-seen footage from season seven airs Thursday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
Catch up on past seasons of Southern Charm on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)