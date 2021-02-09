Catch Jennifer Lopez' Amazon Live Q&A Right Now Featuring JLo Beauty

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. The products shown are from a celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hurry, there's a live Q&A happening with Jennifer Lopez on Amazon right now! The multi-hyphenate is running through her skincare line, JLo Beauty, which is available on Amazon, and you can tune in here.
Shop the cleverly-named products from her line below to get your JLo glow on. And don't worry if you missed it, because the live Q&A will be posted once it's over.
JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Face Mask Three Pack
This two-piece mask is formulated to tighten and lift. It's infused with one ounce of the That Jlo Glow Serum.
JLo Beauty That Star Filter in an Instant Complexion Booster in Warm Bronze
This complexion booster adds a warm bronze glow to your skin with light-bouncing mineral pigments.
JLo Beauty That Big Screen in a Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer
This dewy moisturizer promises to block street pollutants, free radicals and blue light damage.
JLo Beauty That Fresh Take in a Fierce Eye Cream
This eye cream helps dark circles and fine lines and wrinkles. It boosts luminosity as well.
JLo Beauty That Hit Single in a Gel Cream Cleanser
This gel cream cleanser is sulfate-free and antioxidant-enriched.
JLo Beauty That Blockbuster in a Nonstop Wonder Cream
This hyaluronic acid cream is uber-hydrating.
JLo Beauty That JLo Glow in a Multitasking Serum
We can get JLo's glow from a serum? Sign us up. The That JLo Glow in a Multitasking Serum is both tightening and hydrating.