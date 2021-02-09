Why Ashley Graham Feels Postpartum Snapback Pressure Is "Really B.S."

Watch : Ashley Graham's Tips for the Perfect Nude Selfie

Motherhood doesn't mean you can't still love your body.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, model and mom Ashley Graham caught up with E!'s Carissa Culiner and discussed everything from motherhood to body positivity. On surviving her first year as a mom, Graham revealed she's learned "a lot about love."

She relayed, "It taught me a lot about patience, how selfless being a parent is, and truly, how I don't really need that much space to operate during the day."

As E! readers know, Graham and husband Justin Ervin welcomed son Isaac in January 2020. Since becoming a mom, Graham has become an even greater body positivity advocate.

"For me, it's all about words and affirmation," Graham shared on maintaining a body positive mindset. "I know that my words have so much power over my life and my future that I'm very careful with how I use them."