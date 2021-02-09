Blake Lively's Jaw-Dropping Unicorn Cake Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval

Blake Lively is a class act on-screen and in the kitchen.
The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram on Feb. 9 to show off her colorful unicorn cake. The dessert was bubblegum pink with vibrant sugar flowers and candies all over, topped with a golden unicorn horn and matching ears. The actress even added eyelashes that gave the appearance of the mystical cake sleeping, or maybe batting its eyes.
In the caption, she gave a shout-out to celeb chef Paul Hollywood, writing, "If I don't get a handshake from @paul.hollywood after decorating this one, I quit." Well the celebrity chef heard the call and decided to give his expert opinion on the cake.
The Great British Bake-Off judge shared the video clip to his own Instagram profile and added, "Well done @blakelively ... worth a handshake , see you in the tent x."
Of course, the mother of three will have all the chances to practice her decorating skills in the future.
The star welcomed her and husband Ryan Reynold's daughter Betty back in October 2019. The couple also share 6-year-old James Reynolds and 4-year-old Inez Reynolds.
After three kids, the proud mom revealed that she experienced feeling insecure while having a difficult time fitting into clothes.
Last month, the All I See Is You star shared a throwback photo of herself from January 2020 and captioned, "I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit. Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. "And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many. It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing."
Blake then extended herself grace and noted, "And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect."