The Bachelor's Heather Martin Reveals the Real Story Behind Her Minivan Entrance

Heather Martin's surprise appearance on The Bachelor turned heads for more reasons than one!
On the Feb. 8 episode, Bachelor Nation saw Heather pull up in a minivan to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa, where she was met by a seemingly shocked Chris Harrison. Even though we're weeks into the season, the Southern California native—who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor—arrived in Pennsylvania to meet Matt James.
When asked what she was doing there, Heather, who is BFFs with former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, said she had to meet Matt before he potentially got engaged. While Bachelor Nation had many questions about Heather's arrival, fans were the most curious about her vehicle choice.
"why did heather drive up in a minivan," one fan asked. While another questioned, "Of all the rental cars, why did they get heather a minivan." And Bachelor alum Nick Viall even tweeted, "When Matt inevitably sends Heather home, will he walk her out to a driver or her minivan?"
While we don't know if Matt will immediately send Heather home—the episode ended with them meeting for the first time after she quarantined—we do know more information about her entrance.
After the episode aired, Heather took to her Instagram to spill the details about her arrival.
Alongside a photo from the resort, Heather wrote, "When you pull up to the rental car place and they ask if you want a mini van the answer is always yes."
She further explained on her Instagram Story, "So I just have to say, I legitimately pulled up to the rental car place and I don't know if they didn't have any other cars but they're just like, 'So, is a minivan OK?' And of course I didn't think twice and I was like, 'Yeah, I'd love a minivan.' I didn't realize until later that was a weird thing."
Heather captioned her Story with laughing emojis writing, "Who knew??"
While Heather's entrance raised eyebrows on TV, her arrival at the resort was also met with tension from fellow contestants. After seeing comments on the show about Heather, her BFF Hannah Brown took to Instagram Story to defend her. "Lord bless the girls that are mean to my Heather," she said. "That's all I have to say, that's all I'm gonna say!"
Fans can find out what happens between Heather and Matt when The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m.