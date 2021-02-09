A How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Sequel? Here's What the Director Donald Petrie Has to Say

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Personally, I think it's because, unlike a lot of rom-coms, it really said something about men and women, and 'men are from Mars, women are from Venus,' and how we react opposite each other," he continues. "I think the first review about How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days that the late, great David Sheehan wrote, kind of summed it up. He wrote, 'The ultimate chick flick—for guys.' Because men liked it as much as women did, which is not always the case with rom-coms. They tend to be in the world of, OK, women are our primary audience."

As for any traction with a sequel, Donald admits he hasn't heard of a script being developed and has yet to even put any thought into what a possible plot might entail. But he makes it clear the fate of the follow-up would ultimately depend on the words on the page.

"I'd be open to it, but it all comes down to the script, frankly," shares the director, who also helmed 1993's Grumpy Old Men. "It would seem to me, if I was the studio and I was gonna do a sequel to How to Lose, the first thing I gotta do is lock up the cast. Getting the director is easy, but getting both Kate and Matthew to agree on a script—that's the tough part."

While we wait impatiently for this to happen, celebrate How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 18th anniversary with 18 secrets from the film.