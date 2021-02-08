A New Show From To All the Boys I've Loved Before Author Jenny Han Is Coming to Amazon

To all the fans who love To All the Boys I've Loved Before, have we got news for you.

Amazon Prime Video is developing a TV series based on The Summer I Turned Pretty, another book by To All the Boys author Jenny Han. Han is also writing and co-showrunning the new series, meaning fans of the book and its two sequels can probably rest easy that the show will stay faithful to its source material.

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin, a teen who spends summers at the beach with her mother, her brother, her mother's best friend and that best friend's two attractive sons. A love triangle emerges between Belly and the two sons, and the trilogy (which also includes It's Not Summer Without You and We'll Always Have Summer), follows its main characters from young teens to fully grown adults and also touches on the relationship between a mother and her children and the power of female friendship.

This will be Han's first TV writing credit, but she'll be co-showrunning with Gabrielle Stanton, who has written on Grey's Anatomy, The Flash, The Vampire Diaries, Castle and more.