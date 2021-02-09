Luxe Bralettes Are the Latest Celeb-Loved Trend You Need to Try

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

While we still have a few more weeks of winter left, celebs like Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are rocking the latest fashion must-have: luxe bralettes! Although you might be used to wearing bralettes underneath your clothes, it's time to be bold and start making bralettes the centerpiece of your outfits.

Whether you wear them alone with joggers or leather pants or underneath blazers and see-through tops, the bralette trend is open to interpretation. Not to mention, these fashion must-haves won't break your bank!

See below for our 11 favorite luxe bralettes and bra top styles.