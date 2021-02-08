Tyrann Mathieu Claims Tom Brady Called Him Something He "Won't Repeat" in Heated Super Bowl Exchange

Tyrann Mathieu is speaking out about his exchange with Tom Brady at the 2021 Super Bowl.
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory, the Kansas City Chiefs safety took to Twitter to address their confrontation.
"He called me something I won't repeat but yeah I'll let the media throw me under [the] bus as if I did something or said something to him…go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to a screenshot shared by USA Today. "Look at my interviews about him…I show grace."
E! News has reached out to Brady's team for comment but has yet to hear back.
As sports fans are well aware, the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a final score of nine to 31. A number of penalties were called against the Chiefs early in the game. In fact, NFL Research noted the Chiefs' 95 penalty yards in the first half of Super Bowl LV were the most penalty yards against any team in the first half of a game this season.
One of those penalties was against Mathieu. The 28-year-old athlete received an unsportsmanlike penalty after exchanging with Brady and shaking his finger at the game's MVP. In fact, the two appeared to have several heated conversations throughout the game. At one point, Brady ran over to Mathieu to have a few words. Although, some fans pointed out that no penalty was called on the 43-year-old quarterback.
Mathieu talked about the tense moments during an interview with Radio.com.
"I thought I played as hard as I can today," he told the outlet, per CBS Sports. "Listen, Tom Brady's a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. It's over with. I'm done with it."
He also addressed their back-and-forth during a postgame Super Bowl LV press conference.
"Well, you know, it's football," Mathieu said. "So, you know, guys are gonna, you know, go back and forth….It was about three possessions there—well at least 21 points, 24 points—that those guys scored. You know, they all came after penalties, right? Like, third-down penalties, first-down penalties, us giving those guys another chance to extend their downs. I mean, anytime you do that against any good football team or any good quarterback, they're going to make you pay for it. So, we had the one interception that got called back. That's the way the game goes. Like I said, man: You gotta take the winning and then you gotta take the losses, as well. And you gotta try your best to learn from them all."
Meanwhile, Brady has remained silent on the incident. Although Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shared his take during a postgame interview.
"I don't know what it does for him, but for the guys around us, we love that s--t," he said. "We love when he gets fiery and competitive. There's a lot of guys like that on this team. When he does that, he has a lot of guys to back him up and help him out. We love the competitiveness that he brings, and we try to match that."
As for the penalties, some questioned the calls, with former NFL referee and NBC sports analyst Terry McAulay comparing them to those made in the Buccaneers' NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers and tweeting, "Neither defensive hold called on KC comes close to the standard we saw the entire season for that call all season and certainly not what we saw in TB/GB."
Others, however, did not dispute the penalties. "You can talk about the penalties," Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark said, per USA Today. "I ain't even going to play that part. It's a fair win."