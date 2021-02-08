The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Teases His New “Fun” Romance With Natalie Joy

Nick Viall's new relationship is a true joy.
One his podcast The Viall Files, the former Bachelor lead spoke to Dollface star Esther Povitsky and confirmed his new, low-key romance with girlfriend Natalie Joy, who he was spotted out with earlier this year.
Put simply, he told the TV star, "Yeah, I'm in a relationship. Its fun. It's great. I'm super happy."
When asked by Esther if he can hear birds "chirping" now that he and Natalie, a surgical technician, are together, Nick said, "I have those moments of gratitude an thankfulness of being happy. So, there's moments where I'm like, 'You're really great and I'm really happy you're apart of my life' kind of thoughts."
Unlike Nick's previous romances, which tended to include a rose ceremony, the 40 year old said that his new relationship with the healthcare worker began after she slid into his DMs.
"It was very romantic," Nick, who was previously engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi before splitting from the Bachelor Nation alum in 2017, joked. "It's kind of the meet-cute you want."
However, Nick said that they weren't exclusive right away. "I think we were both unsure based on where we were in each other's lives. Then we just kept hanging out," he admitted. "She kind of got to the point where she was like 'I want to date,' and I was like, 'I don't know.'"
He added that because she was willing to walk away, it made him realize he wanted to be with her. "She took the advice I've told a lot of people on this podcast and said, 'Okay. This is what I want. No big deal. I'm going to go do my thing,'" he shared. "She did, and I was like, 'What?' She's very chill. She's very confident."
One thing Nick may have to watch out for? Just how much his friends like her. "Everyone loves her. Without question, everyone likes her more than me...without question," he joked. "It makes me a little insecure about myself."
Listen to the full podcast to hear more about Nick's new love!